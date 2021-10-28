Unrecognised schools in TN to be identified and penalised

Chennai :

A senior official from the Directorate of Matriculation Schools said on condition of anonymity that all District Education Officers (DEOs) were instructed to identify unrecognised schools that are functioning without renewing their recognition certificates in connection with upgradation.





The legislation on recognising private schools lays emphasis on the safety and security of the children and also proposes ensure quality education in the self-financing institutions by ensuring basic minimum standards and norms in schools, and regulating admissions, collection of fees and conduct of examinations, the official pointed out.





“Due to COVID-19 lockdown, many private schools did not renew the certificate of recognition citing various reasons,” said the official, adding that permission would be accorded to the institutions that fulfil the norms prescribed by the government.





Noting that it was mandatory under the Act to prohibit schools to remain functional if their recognition is withdrawn, the official said, “If any school is found to be unrecoginised, all the admissions for the current academic year would stand cancelled.”





All District Education Officers were asked to prepare the list of unrecognised schools at least a week before the school reopening, he said. However, he added, schools that failed to get recognition for failing to obtain the mandatory permission from Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Local Planning Authority (LPA) or Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) could apply for temporary recognition.





“The decision to grant temporary recognition to private schools was taken after considering the future of the students who recently started their academic year. Also, high and higher secondary schools should need the recognition certificate to send their students to appearing for the board exams,” he added.





Meanwhile, Ranipet Collector D Baskara Pandian ordered Block Development Officers, municipal commissioners and executive officers of town panchayats to ensure that classrooms and surroundings were clean before classes for primary and middle school students reopened on November 1.





Stating that students attached to 493 primary schools, 126 middle schools, 65 matriculation schools and 26 other language schools would reopen on that date, he said, officials should ensure removal of garbage and weed from campuses.