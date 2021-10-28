Tamil Nadu govt requests 10L doses as many await Covaxin second dose

Chennai :

“The union government has instructed all states to at least give the first dose of vaccination to the entire population by November and take steps to improve the reach of the second dose. Though the vaccination drive has been effective in the State, there has been a shortage of Covaxin and thus many are yet to take the second dose of it,” Subramanian said.





The STate has also asked for the Centre’s position on vaccinating children. It has also submitted a petition to start production of vaccines at Chengalpattu and Coonoor, the Minister said.





Meanwhile, speaking about AIIMS in Madurai, the Minister said, “We have submitted a petition to start construction in Madurai and to start one in Coimbatore. We will also request Rs 950 crore fund from the Centre to elevate the quality of 19 district government hospitals in Tamil Nadu. It will cost Rs 50 crore for each hospital.”





He added that the State government is going to emphasise the need to improve health infrastructure in Tamil Nadu and have given another petition to start 25 new primary healthcare centres.





Subramanian will also request the Union Health Minister’s nod to start admission to 11 new Medical College Hospitals in Tamil Nadu this year. So far, only 850 seats have been allocated. A total of 1,650 students can be admitted. A request will be made for the admission of the remaining 800 students.