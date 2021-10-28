Man set to walk out on bail dies

A 34-year-old under-trial prisoner, who was set to walk out on bail from Attur sub-jail in Salem, allegedly died of cardiac arrest, a short while before his release on Wednesday.

Representative Image Coimbatore : Police said B Karthi, an auto driver, was arrested on October 17 on charges of selling banned lottery tickets. “While police were involved in the process of release, Karthi collapsed on the jail premises. He was immediately rushed to Attur GH, where doctors declared him dead,” police said. On receiving information about his sudden demise, the family members expressed shock and raised suspicion of foul play.