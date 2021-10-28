I-T teams raid SKM group of companies

Income Tax (I-T) sleuths carried out raids at the Erode-based SKM group of companies on Wednesday.
Coimbatore:
Eleven teams fanned out to carry out the search in offices, manufacturing units and residences of its owners. The group of companies is also into the manufacture of animal feed, export of egg products and into the health care sector. Multiple teams, which commenced the search in the morning, continued the searches till late evening. Similar raids were also held in Salem and Namakkal districts in the group of companies.
MADURAI:
