9 stolen idols recovered,1 arrested

Nine antique idols have been recovered in just a span of 24 hours after such idols were reported stolen in Theni district.

Madurai : After nabbing the accused on Wednesday, special teams recovered the stolen antique idols of Dakshinamoorthy Thirukovil near Vedapuri Ashram at Aranmanaipudur in the district. Theni SP Praveen Umesh Dongare formed four special teams and they arrested a habitual offender M Sridhar and he confessed to have committed the crime along with his friend Karthik.