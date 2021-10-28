EPS mum on OPS’ Sasikala remarks

AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami in Salem on Wednesday chose to stay silent on the issue of inducting VK Sasikala into the party.
Coimbatore: Though senior AIADMK leaders D Jayakumar and KP Munusamy shot down any possibility of her come back in response to co-ordinator O Paneerselvam’s claim, the Opposition Leader continues to maintain stoic silence. On Wednesday, Palaniswami refused to speak to reporters after a party meeting in Omalur. It was something unusual, as the former chief minister had never missed an opportunity to address media that too at his home turf.
