Thu, Oct 28, 2021

EPS mum on OPS’ Sasikala remarks

Published: Oct 28,202102:55 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami in Salem on Wednesday chose to stay silent on the issue of inducting VK Sasikala into the party.

AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami (File Photo)
AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami (File Photo)
Coimbatore: Though senior AIADMK leaders D Jayakumar and KP Munusamy shot down any possibility of her come back in response to co-ordinator O Paneerselvam’s claim, the Opposition Leader continues to maintain stoic silence. On Wednesday, Palaniswami refused to speak to reporters after a party meeting in Omalur. It was something unusual, as the former chief minister had never missed an opportunity to address media that too at his home turf.
Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations