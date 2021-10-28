ATR to expedite pending cases

As many as 115 cases related to various wildlife offences in Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) are pending trial in the courts.
Coimbatore: Most of the cases were related to smuggling of sandalwood and other precious woods, stealing of elephant tusks and besides other offences in the reserve forests. To expedite the pending cases, the ATR officials on Wednesday held a meeting with legal experts in Valparai. ATR Field Director S Ramasubramanian said, “A case to case analysis was done to bring down the backlog of cases at the earliest.”
