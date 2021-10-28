SEC chief opens training for ROs

In order to conduct a free and fair polls, the election officials should have a thorough knowledge about the norms and so a training programme has been scheduled for the returning officers and assistant returning officers, said State Election Commissioner V Palanikumar here on Wednesday.

File Photo Thiruchirapalli : Inaugurating the training programme for the election officials from Tiruchy, Pudukkottai, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Thanajvur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam on the preparedness for a fair Urban Local Body Polls, Palanikumar said, “For this you need to know the model code conduct and the formalities thoroughly and so the training.”