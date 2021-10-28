HR and CE ryots seek computer chitta

Farmers urged the state to immediately issue computer chitta for tenant farmers using HR&CE Department lands which would help them avail crop insurance under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.
Thiruchirapalli: According to Swamimalai Sundara Vimalnathan, Secretary of Cauvery Farmers Protection Association, there are around three lakh acres belonging to the HR&CE that has been cultivated by the tenant farmers. “The farmers who have applied for the computer chitta since September 20 are not yet given. As the insurance period gets over on November 15, we approached the officials, but in vain,” he said warning of protests on November 6.
