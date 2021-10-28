Tracking Ministers’ works paying off, claims state BJP

Chennai :

The saffron party which maintained a cordial relationship with the previous AIADMK government has now changed its strategy here.





“The TN BJP had succeeded in creating political debates over the performance of DMK Ministers. We have successfully brought EB’s deals power and coal purchase under the arch light,” BJP state general secretary Karu Nagarajan told DT Next. Similarly, the planned purchase of Deepavali sweets from a private player for transport department staff had been brought to limelight through BJP’s expose and now the state is considering the state-run Aavin to supply sweets, the BJP functionary claimed.





Our party president K Annamalai is vociferous against the DMK Ministers and now we are asking the DMK to bring in the monthly power meter reading system as promised in the election manifesto, Nagarajan added.





“Electricity and Prohibition Minister Senthilbalaji, HR&CE Minister Sekarbabu, Transport Minister Rajakannapan and Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan are some of the key Ministers who were exposed by our party. Ministers who would earlier ignore the BJP are now forced to respond to our queries,” said another BJP functionary at Kamalalayam, the BJP headquarters.





“We have also distanced ourselves from the DVAC raids conducted against former ministers and AIADMK functionaries. Most of our party spokespersons and functionaries are refraining from the issue so that we can focus on the DMK government,” the source said.





Further, our party state president Annamalai and DMK Minister Senthilbalaji have locked horns over the transparency and tender related issues in the Electricity Board, whereas the AIADMK is silent on such issues though we are critical of them, a functionary noted.