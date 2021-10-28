‘Helicopter brothers’ case: HC upset over probe progress

Madurai :

The brothers - MR Ganesh and MR Swaminathan - were accused of swindling Rs 600 crore through a financial firm and were arrested by the Thanjavur District Crime Branch in August. The bench was hearing the bail plea of Sivam alias Solaiselvam, an accomplice in the case.





Raising objections to the bail plea, the state counsel said the case had already been transferred to the economic offences wing and the investigation was yet to be completed. Meanwhile, the investigation officer submitted the inquiry report before the court.





Justice B Pugalendhi raised a volley of questions at the investigation officer and wondered how the wife of a prime accused was let on bail while the trial was pending. The Judge further questioned the possibility of recovering property from the accused and giving it back to victims.





Only when a fair investigation was done, victims could get relief. The investigation officer should act accordingly, the Judge added.