Meeting between OPS brother and TTV triggers speculation

Thiruchirapalli :

While the statement by OPS about the reinstatement of VK Sasikala into AIADMK had created uproar among the cadre, the AMMK general secretary Dhinakaran lauded his comment and justified that OPS’ comment was a right one.





Raja, brother of OPS, came to Thanjavur and met Dhinakaran during the reception of Dhinakaran’s daughter. Raja was seen discussing seriously with Dhinakaran for more than half an hour. This, however, had created flutter among the AIADMK and AMMK cadres.





Meanwhile, Ramachandran, MGR’s grandson urged the sulking AIADMK factions to bury their difference so that the party can take on the formidable DMK. He termed OPS’ statement on Sasikala as positive one.