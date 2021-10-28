Dog fights sloth bear, saves owner in Kovai

Coimbatore :

Officials said C Ramraj, 23, a farmer from Kunjappanai area was bound to his house, when a bear emerged from the abutting forest cover and attacked him.





Caught unaware in the fiery attack of the bear, the farmer fell on the ground while continuing his struggle to free himself from the grip of the animal. On hearing his loud cries, the farmer’s country breed dog ‘Puppy’ came to his rescue.





Besides barking, the dog fought with the bear to save its master. It began to bite hard leaving the bear scared and forced it to retreat into the forest along with its cubs without further attacking the farmer.





Family members immediately rushed injured Ramraj to Mettupalayam Government Hospital. He was then referred to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) for further treatment.