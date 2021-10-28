Centre allots 90,000 MT of urea to TN

Chennai :

“The 90,000 metric tonnes of imported urea expected to reach Karaikal Port shortly will be allotted to Tamil Nadu,” the Centre informed the state government. The decision to allot urea came after the Chief Minister wrote a DO letter to Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh L Mandaviya, on October 21.





The Centre had allotted 1.43 lakh metric tonnes of urea, 4,480 metric tonnes of DAP and 8,140 metric tonnes of potash to Tamil Nadu for the month of October.





As only 77,863 metric tonnes of urea was received, the state government sought 63,000 metric tonnes of urea immediately. Stalin also urged the Centre to allot 20,000 metric tonnes of DAP and 10,000 metric tonnes of potash.





The state government, in a press communique, said that it is expected that the Centre would allot the demanded quantity of DAP from the 45,000 metric tonnes expected to reach Kakinada Port on November 2. Similarly, the state Agricultural Department has been taking steps to send the required quantity of potash to the districts from the 27,000 metric tonnes stock available in Thoothukudi Port. Nearly 1.17 lakh MT of complex fertilizers are available.