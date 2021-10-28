Thu, Oct 28, 2021

Chief Minister launches Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme in Villupuram school

Published: Oct 28,202106:45 AM

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday formally launched Illam Thedi Kalvi (education at doorsteps) scheme to reduce the learning gap for children from Classes 1 to 8 due to COVID-19 lockdown.

Chief Minister MK Stalin interacting with a student covered under Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme
Chennai:
Stalin, unveiling the scheme in the Villupuram district at a school, pointed out that during the closure of the schools, online classes were conducted for the students. “However, it is a known fact that benefits in physical classes cannot be replaced through online classes,” he said. 

Claiming that this new scheme would be very unique, the Chief Minister said the Illam Thedi Kalvi in Tamil Nadu will set an example for other states. 

Stalin also urged the retired teachers and educated youths to be a volunteer in the scheme for the benefit of the students. As part of the scheme, volunteers will take classes near the students’ houses after school hours—from 5 pm to 7 pm. 

Initially, the scheme will be implemented in 12 districts—Cuddalore, Dindigul, Erode, Kancheepuram, Kanniyakumari, Madurai, Nagapattinam, The Nilgiris, Thanjavur, Tiruchy and Villupuram—and later it will be extended to other districts. 

Accordingly, Willing volunteers can apply at https://illamthedikalvi.tnschools.gov.in/Welcome. Volunteers teaching classes 1 to 5 should have completed Class 12 education and those teaching classes 6 to 8 should be a graduate. 

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi participated. Stalin also flagged off a cycle rally. 
