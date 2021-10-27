Ex AIADMK minister Saroja booked for cheating

Coimbatore :

She was booked under IPC sections 406 for breach of trust, 420 for cheating, and 506/1 for criminal intimidation based on a complaint given by Gunaseelan and his wife Kalanidhi from Rasipuram.





A complaint was earlier given by Gunaseelan in this regard to Rasipuram police, however, he then withdrew the case. He again lodged a fresh complaint with the crime branch on Wednesday.





Gunaseelan, who is also a relative of the former minister, claimed in his complaint that he collected the money from job aspirants on the directions of Saroja.





After receiving the money to the tune of Rs 75 lakhs, the AIADMK leader later failed to honour her promise of giving jobs and also issued threats to Gunaseelan and his family members.