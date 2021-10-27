Over 1,000 headmaster posts lie vacant ahead of school reopening in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

Senior teachers, who have taken additional charge as headmasters, fear that teaching might be affected as they have very little time to cover the portions before the end of this academic year.





A senior official from the School Education Department seeking anonymity said that for the last two and half years counselling for teachers, who seek promotions and transfers, was not held and therefore, about 1,100 headmasters post still lying vacant in government schools.





He also pointed out that many teachers, who get default promotions as headmasters, have taken voluntary retirement during the last one and half years. The official said about 70% of headmasters' posts are vacant at primary and middle school levels.





Adding to the officials, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said that the counselling will be held soon to fill all the headmasters and teachers posts. The Minister said due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the counselling, which was earlier planned in May this year, was postponed.





However, a teacher in a government school in Ponneri, who took additional in-charge as headmaster said, "It would be an extra burden for acting school heads as they need to go to the bank often and on daily basis, and should enter the students and teachers data in the Educational Management Information System (EMIS), a common online platform connecting schools and the government".





"In addition, headmasters in charge should not only collect uniform and other freebies but also ensure proper distribution of those items to the students," he said adding that they should also work as poll booth level officers not only during elections but also special electoral camps.





Tamil Nadu Teachers Association, PK Ilamaran, said without headmasters, the teachers will have to bear the extra burden.





"Teachers, who took additional charge as headmaster, do not get any additional payment for their added work," he said. He added that the government should conduct counselling sessions with immediate effect as it would benefit for both students and teachers.