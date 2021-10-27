Stray cattle menace rampant in Tiruvallur, 17 persons died this year: Police

Chennai :

Stray cattle have been a big menace for motorists in the Tiruvallur district, be it on the highways or narrow stretches. More such accidents are reported during the night hours during poor light as cattle lay in the middle of the roads.





The number of accidents caused by cattle in different parts of the district was 35 and cattle too have died in some of the accidents, said police.





To prevent such accidents, Tiruvallur police have instructed cattle owners not to let the bovines wander on the road failing which they would be imprisoned up to three years and would be slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 as per the Tamil Nadu Animals and Birds in Urban Areas (Control and Regulation). Act, 1997. Action will also be initiated under the IPC and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the stray cattle will be sent to the government cow sheds, said police.





People who want to report about stray cattle menace in Tiruvallur district can do over the phone by dialling 63799 04848 or on WhatsApp.