I welcome OPS' statement on Sasikala: TTV Dinakaran

Chennai :

Dinakaran met the reporters in Chennai expressing acceptation of O Panneerselvam's statement about Sasikala. OPS had on October 25 said that a decision on Sasikala's re-induction would be arrived upon discussion with the party's high-command."Panneerselvam is even-tempered in his speech, he said the right thing", Dinakaran added.





Panneerselvam's statement was seen as a departure from his earlier and AIADMK's stance of closing doors on Sasikala. Sasikala too sent out a resounding message on October 17 in MGR memorial house, on the occasion of AIADMK's 50th founding day, as she unveiled a commemorative stone that read 'VK Sasikala, party's general secretary'.