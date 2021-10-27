All-party meet in Tamil Nadu to discuss voters list revision

Chennai :

TN CEO Sahoo would meet registered parties' representatives -- DMK, AIADMK, BJP, Congress, CPI, CPI (M) and PMK -- to discuss matters like name change and name removal.





Eligible voters are invited to suggest changes every year once the Election Commission publishes the voters draft list. Also, the first time voters completing 18 years can request inclusion of their names in the list.





The draft list would be published on November 1, following which the special camps would be set for four days in November to invite revision. Before revising the list, an all-party meet would be convened by the CEO. The revised voters list gets published on January 25, on National Voters Day, every year.





The all-party meet will take place around 12 pm on October 29 in the Tamil Nadu Secretariat.