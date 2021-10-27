Ensure COVID norms are followed: OPS

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam on Tuesday urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to create awareness among the public, who are violating coronavirus safety norms during Deepavali shopping.
Chennai:
In a statement, OPS pointed out that the incidence of coronavirus infection surge in North Indian states. The crowded shopping areas are a matter of concern. It is the responsibility of the state to create more awareness among the public and regulate the crowd at places like Pursawalkkam, T Nagar, Chromepet, Tambaram and Pallikaranai during Deepavali.
