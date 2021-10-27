Kamal seeks monthly report from government

Chennai :

Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan on Tuesday said that even 173 days after assuming office, the DMK government is yet to fulfil its important poll promise of creating a new ministry for schemes implementation and presentation of the monthly report card to media on the actions taken by the government. In a statement, Kamal said that the Chief Minister continues to say that they have fulfilled 200 poll promises in public gatherings and meets however the most important poll promises remained unfulfilled.



