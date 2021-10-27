Wed, Oct 27, 2021

Kamal seeks monthly report from government

Published: Oct 27,202105:32 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

In a statement, Kamal said that the Chief Minister continues to say that they have fulfilled 200 poll promises in public gatherings and meets however the most important poll promises remained unfulfilled.

Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan
Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan
Chennai:
Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan on Tuesday said that even 173 days after assuming office, the DMK government is yet to fulfil its important poll promise of creating a new ministry for schemes implementation and presentation of the monthly report card to media on the actions taken by the government. In a statement, Kamal said that the Chief Minister continues to say that they have fulfilled 200 poll promises in public gatherings and meets however the most important poll promises remained unfulfilled.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations