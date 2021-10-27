Wed, Oct 27, 2021

Tahsildar held for taking Rs 50K bribe

Published: Oct 27,2021

Thiruchirapalli:
DVAC sleuths arrested a tahsildar for accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 for processing the ‘Thadangal’ petition on an ancestral property in Tiruchy on Tuesday evening. According to DVAC, Srinivasan from KK Nagar wanted a ‘thadangal’ (protest petition) against an ancestral property at Kottapattu village and approached the Settlement Tahsildhar Gokul. However, Gokul demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 to process it. DVAC sleuths caught Gokul red-handed.

