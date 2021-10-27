Rock paintings found near Tiruvannamalai

Tiruvannamalai :

The discovery of 4 rock paintings near Vettavalam in the district has highlighted the area being a treasure trove among the history of mankind, according to Tiruvannamalai Centre for Historical Research secretary S Balamurugan. The team from the centre discovered 4 rock paintings at Panniyur near Vettavalam. Rock painting expert Gandhi Rajan said that the first painting depicted either a house or a palanquin and a human figure. While the above was in white, the other paintings were in red ochre of animals and humans.



