Medical officer succumbs to COVID

Madurai :

The deceased has been identified as Arulraj, who worked in an urban primary health centre in Tirupur. He was declared dead on Monday night in Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai, sources said. Dean of Madurai Medical College, A Rathinavel confirmed that the death was due to COVID. Arulraj was admitted to the GRH a week ago and recovered gradually, but all of a sudden he vomited blood and put on a ventilator. The patient went to Idukki, Kerala earlier. He had cardiac problems with comorbid conditions. Arulraj took only the first dose of vaccine.



