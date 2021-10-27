Mother’s name as initial: Government to reply

Madurai :

The Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Director of School Education and Assistant Director, Government Examinations to respond in a plea seeking to prefix the first letter of mother as initial of her daughter. The petition was filed by M Pothumponnu of Kadavur taluk, Karur as officials advised her daughter P Kaviya to provide her father’s name as initial for availing a scholarship. She said that her husband abandoned them and don’t want to use his name as initials. Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy directed the authorities to take necessary action within 30 days.



