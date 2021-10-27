CM Stalin’s monsoon advice to officials: Be in touch with deep sea fishermen

Chennai :

The Chief Minister held a review meeting with Secretaries of all the departments, at the Secretariat, in which Collectors too participated through video conferencing. Stalin listed out precautionary steps to the participants to be taken during the monsoon period and the area of focus to tackle emergency situations.





“During the monsoon season, special focus should be on those going for deep sea fishing. Continuous information on the weather should be passed on to the fishermen, both at sea and on shore, through advanced telecommunication devices. Fisheries officials should be in constant touch with the deep sea fishermen,” the Chief Minister advised.





Instructing that Collectors and Superintendents of Police in all coastal districts to keep in mind that the lives of every fisherman matters, he said that the huts in fishermen hamlets and slums should be constantly monitored.





Pointing out that nine districts, including Kanniyakumari, The Nilgiris and Erode, have already received excess rainfall in October and another 15 districts have received rainfall higher than their average in October resulting in water bodies getting filled, the Chief Minister suggested that officials should release water as and when required to avoid any kind damage to dams.



