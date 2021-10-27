What next for Sasikala, debate cadre

Chennai :

Meanwhile, the ousted leader on Tuesday began her weeklong political meeting with her supporters in Thanjavur. Supporters have made arrangements at 25 venues in southern and central Tamil Nadu to welcome Sasikala, sources close to her said.





“We will urge AIADMK coordinator OPS to be firm and strong while taking a decision related to the re-induction of Sasikala into the party,” said ousted AIADMK leader V Pughazendi. We want a united AIADMK to fight against the mighty DMK. EPS should come forward to strengthen the party, Pughazendi told DT Next.





Commenting on the issue, former AIADMK MP KC Palaniswami said that Sasikala should start to spell out her action plan. The party should be strengthened and in my view, a high-level committee could be set up to decide on the merger. If EPS and OPS were not ready to accept Sasikala as general secretary, the post of party presidium chairman which fell vacant after the demise of E Madhusudhanan could be considered for Sasikala, KCP opined.



