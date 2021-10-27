Briefing Governor on schemes not new: CS V Irai Anbu

Chennai :

Hours after it became a talking point in political circles, Irai Anbu, in a statement released by the government, said, “I learned that an official letter I wrote to all department secretaries has become an unnecessary topic of debate. The state government has newly assumed office. I have sent an official letter to all department officials to collect details for informing the Governor about the social development schemes under implementation. It’s quite common in the administration to advise (officials) to collect such details pertaining to scheme implementation,” he clarified.





People familiar with the executive functions of the government know that it is usual practice and it’s not right create a political controversy over it, Irai Anbu added.





Alagiri hits out at Governor





Meanwhile, TNCC chief KS Alagiri hit out at the Governor for seeking details of the schemes and said the Governor should immediately stop intervening in the affairs of the state. Expressing shock at reports suggesting that the Governor has sought a report of the details of schemes implemented in Tamil Nadu, Alagiri said the Governor has no right to interfere or monitor the schemes and functioning of departments.





Describing the Governor’s intervention as “intentional” and against the Constitution, Alagiri said that his actions have confirmed the fears raised during his assuming of office.



