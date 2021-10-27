Tamil Nadu: Former CM’s PA booked for cheating job aspirant of Rs 17 L

Chennai :

Salem police has registered a case of cheating against the personal assistant (political) of former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, and his associate Selvakumar for allegedly collecting Rs 17 lakh from a man in Neyveli on the promise of getting him a State government job. A case under IPC Section 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) has been registered by Salem Crime Branch based on a complaint from the victim, G Tamilselvan (29). Mani of Deevatipatti, EPS’s PA, and his associate Selvakumar Kadaiyampatti are cited as accused in the FIR. Selvakumar allegedly promised the victim a government job using the influence of Mani. Officials said the accused demanded money for arranging him the job, and Tamil Selvan reportedly paid Rs 10 lakh to Selvakumar. Of this, Rs 7 lakh was given to Mani. According to the victim, totally Rs 17 lakh cash was paid to the accused, including Rs 10 lakh that was transferred online, while Rs 7 lakh cash was handed over in person, the police said quoting the complainant. Officials said they suspect that the accused could have cheated more job aspirants in this manner, and are probing further.



