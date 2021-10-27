At 1,090 new cases, Tamil Nadu sees marginal dip

Chennai :

Chennai recorded the highest number of cases at 141, followed by 128 in Coimbatore. All the other districts reported less than 100 cases.





After 1,20,376 people were tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the overall test positivity rate (TPR) was at 0.9 per cent. The highest TPR 1.7 per cent was in Tiruppur, while Chengalpattu had 1.5 per cent and Krishnagiri, 1.4 per cent.





With 15 more deaths, the total death toll in Tamil Nadu went to 36,048.





So far, 26,48,830 people have recovered from COVID after 1,326 more people were discharged from several hospitals across the State on Tuesday.



