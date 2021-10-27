Sivasankar Baba gets bail in two Pocso cases

Chennai :

The Chengalpattu Pocso court granted bail for Sivasankar Baba in two cases on Tuesday, but he was taken back to prison because bail was not granted for another case. He is also facing two other woman harassment cases in Mahila court. On Tuesday morning, the judge granted Baba bail but with restrictions. In the evening, he obtained bail for another case. However, he could not apply for bail in yet another case and was hence taken back to the prison. Baba was arrested by the CB-CID in Delhi on June 16 after receiving complaints from the former students of his school in Kelambakkam.



