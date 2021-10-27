5 killed, 9 injured in firecracker shop blast at Kallakurichi

Chennai :





Fire tenders from Kallakurichi and Sankarapuram rushed to the spot and were engaged in dousing the fire. Initial inquiries pointed to an electric short circuit as a probable cause of the fire. At least 14 people were rescued and rushed to the Kallakurichi government hospital where five of them were declared dead. The deceased include Syed Halid from Sankarapuram, Salaam (24) from Sankarapuram, Ayyasamy (65), Basheer (75) and a woman who is yet to be identified.





Nine others, including a 16-year-old boy Kanishkar who suffered around 20 per cent burns, are currently undergoing treatment at the Kallakurichi government hospital. Chief Minister M K Stalin announced solatium of Rs 5 lakh per person for families of the five who were killed and Rs 1 lakh for those who are grievously injured.

At least five people were killed and nine others critically injured in a blast at a super market cum firecracker shop in Sankarapuram, Kallakurichi district, on Tuesday evening due to short circuit. Police said the blast took place at the Murugan Super Market cum Firecracker store near the three-way junction at Sankarapuram at 6.30 pm.