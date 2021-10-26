Five killed in blast at TN firecracker shop

At least five persons were killed and an equal number were injured in a blast at a firecracker shop in Sankarapuram town in Kallakurichi district on Tuesday, police said.
Chennai:
Fire tenders from Sankarapuram and Kallakurichi rushed to the spot to douse the flames, even as the sudden blast leading to the explosion of the firecrackers caused a panic in the town. ''At least 5 persons, suspected to be owner and workers, at the firecracker shop put up in Sankarapuram ahead of Diwali, were killed,'' a senior police officer told PTI.
The five persons, who sustained injuries in the blast, were admitted to the Kallakurichi government hospital, he said.
Further investigation is on.
