Five killed in blast at TN firecracker shop

Chennai :





Fire tenders from Sankarapuram and Kallakurichi rushed to the spot to douse the flames, even as the sudden blast leading to the explosion of the firecrackers caused a panic in the town. ''At least 5 persons, suspected to be owner and workers, at the firecracker shop put up in Sankarapuram ahead of Diwali, were killed,'' a senior police officer told PTI.





The five persons, who sustained injuries in the blast, were admitted to the Kallakurichi government hospital, he said.





Further investigation is on.