Disproportionate asset case: Vijayabhaskar to be questioned by DVAC after Deepavali

Chennai :

On Monday, the former minister reached the headquarters at Alandur around 11 am and left around 7 pm, only after he submitted a written request to go home. He was allowed to go, but was asked to return on Tuesday morning.





"On Tuesday MR Vijayabhaskar, appeared before a DVAC team for enquiry and was enquired till 1.30 pm. He requested to allow him to attend to a matter related to the writ petition filed by him in the the High Court related to Panchayat vice president election, Karur and further requested to continue the enquiry after Deepavali," a DVAC official said.

The agency in July this year had carried out raids in 26 premises after slapping a case on the former AIADMK minister for possession of disproportionate wealth worth Rs.2.68 crore, which he had amassed by illegal means when he was in power from the year 2016 to 2021.





Vijayabhaskar was the first former AIAMDK minister to come under DVAC scanner after DMK came to power in May this year.

DVAC had cited his wife Vijayalakshmi and brother Sekhar also as accused in the case.