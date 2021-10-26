Be in constant touch with fishermen during monsoon season, Stalin to officials

Chennai :

The Chief Minister held a review meeting with Secretaries of all the departments, at the Secretariat, in which district Collectors too participated through video conference. In the meeting, Stalin described to officials the precautionary steps to be taken during the northeast monsoon season and the area of focus during the disasters.





"During the monsoon season, special attention should be given to the deep-sea fishermen. Continuous information on the monsoon season should be given to the fishermen, both at sea and onshore, through advanced telecommunication devices. Fisheries officials should be in constant touch with the deep-sea fishermen during the monsoon season", said the Chief Minister, in the meeting.





He also said that Collectors and Superintendent of Police in all coastal districts should keep in mind that the lives of every fisherman matter. The huts in fishermen hamlets and slums should be constantly monitored during the monsoon season.





He further said that nine districts, including Kanniyakumari, The Nilgiris and Erode, have already received too much excess rainfall in October and another 15 districts have received rainfall higher than their average in October resulting in water bodies getting filled. Officials should release water as and when required to ensure that dams do not sustain any damages, added Stalin.