Seventh mega vaccination drive on Saturday, 50,000 centres set up in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

"A total of 11 types of vaccines such as BCV, OPV Rota, Penta, IPV, DPT, pneumococcal vaccine and conjunctivitis are being given to children to prevent against 12 types of diseases such as Jaundice, Diarrhoea, Pneumonia, Meningitis and Covid-19. All types of vaccines are in stock and 9.42 lakh children and 10.43 lakh women need to be vaccinated," he said.





He added that 44 lakh Covid-19 vaccines are in stock and the seventh mega vaccination camp will be conducted on Saturday at 50,000 centres. "Those who need to be vaccinated for the second dose should take advantage of the special camps and more than 60 lakh people have not been vaccinated with the second dose," he said.





Health Minister along with Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan will be attending an event in Delhi by the Union Health Ministry to discuss the further steps for Covid-19 vaccination in the State on Wednesday.





Health Minister will also request the Union Health Minister to allow admission to all 11 new Medical College Hospitals in Tamil Nadu this year. So far, only 850 students have been allocated and a total of 1,650 students can be admitted. A request will be made for the admission of the remaining 800 students.





"As more number of people are waiting for second doses in the State, we are requesting the Union Government to allocate additional 10 lakh vaccines immediately. Additional funds are required to keep the vaccines safe in the warehouses and to transport them across the State. We will also urge the Center to allocate funds for setting up district government hospitals in 19 places at a cost of Rs 950 crore," he added.





Talking about the announced incentive for frontline medical staff, he said that it will be released next week. He urged the public to ensure follow of safety measures against COVID-19 as the festivals are approaching.