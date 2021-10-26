Kamal questions DMK over delay in creating Ministry for implementing schemes

Chennai :

In a statement, Haasan said that the DMK has made 505 poll promises to the voters of the state during the 2021 assembly polls and many of those promises are yet to be fulfilled.





“I would like to bring to notice one particular poll promise number 491 in the DMK’s election manifesto. It promises to create a Ministry of New Schemes Implementation headed by a senior minister for the faster implementation of the poll promises and redress complaints received during the “Ungal Thogudhiyil Stalin” election campaign,” he said, adding that it promised that a state-level executive committee will be formed for faster implementation of the poll promises and all complaints received during the election campaign would be addressed in the first 100 days. “A review will be done by the CM on the first working day of every month. A report card will be presented to the press on the actions taken by the Kalaignar government,” he quoted the manifesto.





The actor-politician said that the Chief Minister continues to say that they have fulfilled 200 poll promises in public gatherings and press meets however the most important poll promise of creating a new ministry and presentation of report card remained unfulfilled. “November 1, 2021, marks the historic day when the states were divided on a linguistic basis as well as the first working day of the month. On this special day, I request the CM to fulfil the poll promise 491 by publishing and presenting the report card detailing their fulfilled promises as per the DMK manifesto to the press,” he demanded.