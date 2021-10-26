People violating Covid protocols during Deepavali shopping a matter of concern: OPS

Chennai :

In a statement, OPS pointed out that the incidence of coronavirus infection surged in Northern states like West Bengal, Assam and Himachal Pradesh where Durga Pooja and other festivals were celebrated with fervour. Whenever there was a festival, the incidence of COVID had surged from 10 to 50 per cent. Similarly, there are reports from China that the covid infection has steadily surged and these are factors that should be a concern.





The incidence of covid had reduced in Tamil Nadu and more than 5 crore people have been inoculated. Subsequently, the State had relaxed lockdown norms, but there is a crowd gathering violating all safety norms without masks.





"The reality is that the public has decided to celebrate Deepavali in a grand manner and this is something to be happy about, but at the same time, the crowded shopping is a matter of concern. It is the responsibility of the state government to create more awareness among the public and regulate the crowd at places like Pursawalkkam, T Nagar, Chromepet, Tambaram and Pallikaranai," he said.





The crowd has started thronging shopping complexes, textile showrooms and cracker shops making the public vulnerable to coronavirus infections. It is the responsibility of the State to prevent overcrowding and take necessary action to ensure that the Corona infection does not surge after the Deepavali celebrations in the state, the statement added.