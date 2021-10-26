Tue, Oct 26, 2021

Cheating case against PA of former chief minister Palaniswami

Published: Oct 26,202112:51 PM

Salem police has registered a case of cheating against Mani, personal assistant of former chief minister Edapadi K Palaniswamy, and his associate, Selvakumar, for allegedly receiving Rs 17 lakh cash from a man in Neyveli after promising him a job.

Leader of opposition Edappadi Palaniswami. File photo
Chennai:
A case under IPC Section 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal) conspiracy has been registered by the Salem crime branch based on a complaint from the victim, G Tamilselvan (29). 

Mani, of Deevatipatti and his associate Selvakumar Kadaiyampatti are cited as accused in the FIR. 

Selvakumar had promised the victim of a government job with the help of Mani and demanded money for getting the job. Rs 10 lakh was paid to Selvakumar out of which he gave Rs 7 lakhs to Mani. According to the victim, Rs 17 lakh cash was paid to the suspects. Rs 10 lakh was transferred online, while 7 lakh cash was given in hand, police said quoting the complainant. 

Police believe that the duo could have cheated more job aspirants in this manner.
