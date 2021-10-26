Cheating case against PA of former chief minister Palaniswami

Chennai :

A case under IPC Section 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal) conspiracy has been registered by the Salem crime branch based on a complaint from the victim, G Tamilselvan (29).





Mani, of Deevatipatti and his associate Selvakumar Kadaiyampatti are cited as accused in the FIR.





Selvakumar had promised the victim of a government job with the help of Mani and demanded money for getting the job. Rs 10 lakh was paid to Selvakumar out of which he gave Rs 7 lakhs to Mani. According to the victim, Rs 17 lakh cash was paid to the suspects. Rs 10 lakh was transferred online, while 7 lakh cash was given in hand, police said quoting the complainant.





Police believe that the duo could have cheated more job aspirants in this manner.