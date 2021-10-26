Tamil Nadu to focus more on Covid vaccination, dengue control measures

Chennai :

State Health Secretary, J. Radhakrishnan wrote a letter on Monday addressing all District Collectors and apprising them of increasing the vaccine coverage.





He also directed district administrations to take stock of the vaccine situation at the grassroots level, to identify people who are yet to take their first Covid-19 dose and also summarise the details of those who are eligible for a second dose.





Radhakrishnan in the letter informed the District Collectors that with a new strain of the Covid virus being detected in the UK, increasing vaccine coverage is very important.





He also called upon the district administration to take preventive measures against mosquito breeding with the increase in rains following the arrival of the northeast monsoon.





Dengue cases were reported from Chennai and adjoining districts like Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu and the Health Secretary wants all the district administrations to gear up against the possibility of a dengue spread.