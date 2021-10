Party brass will decide on Sasikala’s return: OPS

Chennai :

While Sasikala, declaring herself as AIADMK general secretary, is taking several steps to regain control of the party, the remark of OPS assumes significance especially when his colleague and party co-coordinator K Palaniswami had days ago firmly ruled out scope for her return.





Panneerselvam, when asked about Sasikala’s political moves, told reporters at Madurai that anyone may join politics but to accept them or not is in the hands of the people.





To a pointed question on whether the AIADMK would accept her back into the party, he said it would be discussed.





OPS, who is also the party coordinator, said the AIADMK is a cadre-based party since the days of party founder M G Ramachandran and the party is being run now based on an organisational structure comprising a coordinator and co-coordinator.





As regards inducting Sasikala again into the party, the AIADMK brass and the top-level office-bearers would deliberate on the matter and make a decision, he said.





AIADMK senior leader D Jayakumar told reporters in Chennai that it was Panneerselvam who had launched a ‘Dharma Yudham’ against Sasikala and her clan in 2017. Severing ties with Sasikala was a precondition put forth by Panneerselvam for the unification of camps led by him and former chief minister Palaniswami, he said. He reiterated that there is no place for Sasikala or her family members in the party.





As Tamil Nadu’s political spectrum hots up over the political outreach of VK Sasikala, the AIADMK leaders are now at crossroads.