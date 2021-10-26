COVID cases dip to 1,112 in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

Chennai recorded the highest of 144 cases, followed by Coimbatore with 130 cases and Chengalpattu 95, even as a majority of the districts reported a decline in the cases.





After 1,24,177 people were tested on Sunday, the test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu remains 0.9 per cent, with Tirupur recording the highest TPR of 1.8 per cent. In Chennai, a TPR of 0.7 per cent was reported. The State recorded 14 deaths, including the highest of three deaths in Chennai, taking the toll of the total number of pandemic deaths in the State to 36,033. All of the latest deaths were reported in those with comorbid conditions. A total of 1,341 more people were discharged from several hospitals across the state, taking the total recoveries in the State to 26,47,504. As many as 1,22,253 more samples were tested in the State in the past 24 hours.







