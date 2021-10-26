File status report on strongrooms in TN temples to protect idols, govt told

Chennai :

A division bench of Justice R Mahadevan and Justice PD Audikesavalu gave the ruling on hearing the submissions by Tamil Nadu Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram and the Archaeology department regarding the steps initiated by the government to protect the idols, jewels, murals, properties, and paintings of the ancient temples in the State.





The AG submitted that the HC passed directions to protect the ancient properties and belongings of the temple and the State had implemented 38 out of 75 directions. “The State wants to file an affidavit to receive clarification on the remaining directions,” the AG submitted.





He further sought time to file a status report on the actions taken by the government to protect the antique idols, paintings, murals, and properties. The Archaeology department has also sought time for submitting its report.





On recording the submissions by the State HR&CE and the Archaeology department, the judges passed directions to submit a status report on whether or not the strongrooms have been built in the State to safeguard the ancient idols and other properties. The HC gave three weeks as the deadline to file the status report.





On June 7, 2021, in a suo-motu PIL, HC judges Justice R Mahadevan and Justice PD Audikesavalu issued directions to protect the historical monuments, places of archaeological importance, temples and their properties, murals, paintings, and activities associated with the temple tradition by the constitution of committees and heritage commission.