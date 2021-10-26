DoTE releases B Arch rank list

After completing the engineering admissions, the DoTE on Monday released the rank list of aspirants seeking B Arch courses.
Chennai: For the 1,875 seats in 47 colleges, 1,467 students had registered, of which 1,152 were deemed eligible. If students have any grievances regarding rank, cutoff or community, they may report it to the nearby facilitation centre till 5 pm on Tuesday. The tentative allotment would be made on Oct 28, and provisional allocation would be made the next day. Counselling for general candidates would begin on October 29, and tentative allotment and provisional allocation on October 31 and November 1 respectively.
