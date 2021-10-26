Flash floods hit life in Salem, Tiruvannamalai

The Salem Forest Department has banned tourists from visiting Anaivari waterfalls in Attur after a flash flood left a few tourists trapped on Sunday.

Tiruvannamalai : “Three tourists, including a woman, were rescued by the staff,” said an official. Meanwhile, in Tiruvannamalai flash floods inundated Vellore, Tindivanam and Manalurpet roads following the Vengikkal lake in front of the Collectorate overflowing. PWD Minister EV Velu also inspected the areas. Collector B Murugesh told DT Next, “the continuous rain in Jawadhu hills resulted in jungle streams supplying water to irrigation tanks in the plains.”