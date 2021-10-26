Nilgiris Collector tests +ve for COVID

Nilgiris Collector Innocent Divya on Monday tested positive for COVID-19.
Coimbatore: The Collector, who was in the forefront in the fight against coronavirus in the hill district, had gone into isolation. A few days ago, Divya’s son studying in a private school in Ketti tested positive and was under home isolation. Officials of the Health Department said that they collected swab samples from the Collector at her official bungalow. Divya has taken two doses of COVID-19 vaccines and was asymptomatic.
