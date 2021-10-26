Lightning kills two in Tiruchy

Lightning killed two persons, including a woman, at Tiruverumbur in Tiruchy on Monday evening in two separate incidents.
Thiruchirapalli: A group of agriculture coolies from Cuddalore have been staying in Tiruverumbur. On Monday, when the heavy rain started, a sudden lightning struck two workers Velayudham (60) and Sankar (55) in which Velayudham died on the spot. Sankar was injured. In a similar incident, one agricultural coolie Rangammal (45) was involved in planting nurseries when the lightning struck. Rangammal died on the spot.
