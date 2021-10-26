LB polls row: 4 AIADMK men held in Karur

Four AIADMK functionaries from Karur were arrested on Monday and remanded under judicial custody for 15 days for threatening polling officials of dire consequences.
Thiruchirapalli: Sources said, after a heated argument and clash like situation between DMK and AIADMK cadre during the LB elections of Karur district panchayat vice president on October 22, the DRDA Project Director and Returning officer Manthirachalam postponed the election. AIADMK cadre besieged his car and prevented him for moving out. Based on his complaint a case was registered.
