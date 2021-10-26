Tue, Oct 26, 2021

LB polls row: 4 AIADMK men held in Karur

Published: Oct 26,202102:35 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Four AIADMK functionaries from Karur were arrested on Monday and remanded under judicial custody for 15 days for threatening polling officials of dire consequences.

Representative Image
Representative Image
Thiruchirapalli: Sources said, after a heated argument and clash like situation between DMK and AIADMK cadre during the LB elections of Karur district panchayat vice president on October 22, the DRDA Project Director and Returning officer Manthirachalam postponed the election. AIADMK cadre besieged his car and prevented him for moving out. Based on his complaint a case was registered.
Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations