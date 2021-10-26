Man posing as IAS officer arrested in Palani

A 47-year-old man, who claimed to be an IAS officer, was arrested in Palani on Monday.
Madurai: The accused has been identified as S Kumar, resident of Sembanarkoil, Mayiladuthurai district, sources said. He was found in possession of a fake identity card claiming himself to be a high ranking official. Moreover, the police seized a car, which bears a tag ‘TN Government,’ with a siren, following his arrest. Investigations revealed that Kumar along with a family traveled to Palani and booked accommodation at Devasthanam. While booking, Kumar showed the identity card. However, the personnel at Devasthanam doubted his identity and informed police. Police arrested him.
